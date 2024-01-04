Karan Johar confirmed both Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are dating on Koffee with Karan. Karan said that while Janhvi is dating Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi is dating her Archies co-star Vedang Raina. Karan Johar didn't mince his words when confirming Janhvi's relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi accepts relationship with Shikhar Pahariya

"You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or false," he asked the Dhadak actress. And Janhvi seemed ready to spill the beans. Janhvi revealed that Shikhar has been there for her and the family through all the thick and thin. She added that he has never been a pushover and has been very giving in a selfless way.

Janhvi and Shikhar

"I won't say that but I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being," the Kapoor girl added.

To add to this, Janhvi also blurted out during the episode that the three people on her speed dial are - "Papa, Khushu (Khushi) and Shiku (Shikhar Pahariya)." Janhvi also maintained that she doesn't want to date any actor as it gets very competitive and she wants her partner to be obsessed with her. She added that she wants someone that is fine with her having her moment and there shouldn't be any competitiveness between a couple.

Khushi dating Vedang?

"There's always tension when there's an actor and I can't deal with that emotion because I like to be undyingly devoted and I expect that devotion and I think when you're in the same profession it's difficult," she said. On the other hand, when Khushi was asked if she was dating Vedang, she said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om, where there is a row of people saying, Om and I are just good friends."

When Karan Johar asked Janhvi if she could set up Khushi with someone who would that be, Janhvi said, "Vedang is cute. They are cute. They look cute. He's got a good vibe."