Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were the next guests on Koffee with Karan's latest episode. The Kapoor girls whipped up quite a storm on the show. From losing their mother, to trolling, love interests and a lot more; the Kapoor girls whipped up quite a storm. Karan Johar also spoke about losing his father and how Khushi and Janhvi remained there for one another after losing Sridevi.

Karan takes a walk down the memory lane

"I know what happened to me when I lost my dad at a young age. Of course, you both are way younger and can't compare but I felt like you lose your sense of bearing. You don't know how exactly to process it and I actually had a cathartic moment much later on. He passed away in 2004 and it was in 2006 I actually broke down. That's when you realise that something is never going to be there but it is etched in our memory so beautifully," Karan Johar said.

Karan then went on to say how Sridevi always felt that Khushi Kapoor was more apt and adapted to be in the film industry than Janhvi Kapoor who was more fragile and sensitive. Karan also said that Khushi became the pillar of strength for the family when Sridevi passed away. "I think it took me a while when it happened to accept it. I think it did hit me after a while but I was a bit confused. I had Janhvi and dad to just kind of there to help me through," Khushi said.

How Khushi emerged as the brave one

Remembering the moment when they received the call about Sridevi's death, Janhvi said that when she heard the call, Khushi was already howling at the other end in her room. But, the moment an inconsolable Janhvi went to Khushi's room, she suddenly gained her calm and instead started pacifying her.

"The thing that I remember is that when I got the call, I was in my room and I could hear wailing from Khushi's room. And I think I barged into her room, howling and crying but what I do remember Karan is that she looked at me, she just stopped crying. She just sat next to me and started comforting me and I have never seen her cry about it since," Janhvi recalled.

Khushi on trolling

Khushi Kapoor then said that she felt at that moment that she was the one who had to hold it together for everyone as she was the "strong" one in the family. Further talking about the trolling she receives, Khushi said that she is used to it now and read the first negative comment about herself when she was just 11. The Archies actress added that it all comes from a place of troller's own insecurity and negativity and there's nothing substantial about what they write.