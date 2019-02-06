The Koffee With Karan controversy involving cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul seems to be dragging out well beyond its welcome. Just when one thought the last had been heard in this regard, the issue has taken yet another turn.

It has just come to light that a case has been registered in Jodhpur against the two cricketers, Pandya and Rahul as well as the host of the talk show, Karan Johar.

The episode featuring the two cricketers which aired on January 6 became infamous owing to the cricketer's comments on women which were deemed to be "sexist" and "misogynistic". Pandya had come out and apologised for his comments saying that he did not mean to hurt anybody's sentiments.

The cricketers were suspended following this incident but the ban was revoked pending an enquiry by a Supreme Court appointed ombudsman.

"Since the adjudication of all allegations of misconduct against any cricketer registered with, inter alia, the BCCI is required to be undertaken by the BCCI Ombudsman, whose appointment is pending directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, the CoA is the of the view that the interim suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 should be presently lifted with immediate effect. The above matter and decision has been taken with the concurrence of the Learned Amicus Curiae, Mr PS Narasimha. In view of the above, the suspension orders dated 11.01.2019 is immediately lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations by the BCCI Ombudsman," the CoA issued this statement while revoking their suspension.

Even Karan Johar had weighed in on the situation and said that he felt apologetic that the players were having to go through such hardships.

"I have to say that I feel very responsible because it was my show, it was my platform. I invited them as guests and so the ramifications and repercussion of the show are my responsibility. I have had so many so many sleepless nights, wondering about how I can undo this damage, who is gonna listen to me. It's now gone into a zone which is beyond my control."

"The questions I asked to the two boys are the questions I ask everyone including women. When Deepika and Alia were on the show, I have asked them the same. I have no control over the answers that come my way. I have a control room of 16 to 17 girls. The show Koffee With Karan is entirely run by woman, I'm the only man there. None of them came up. Some thought he was wild, he was crazy, he's crack, he's mad. They said he's funny. No one came and told me it was inappropriate, maybe you should reflect on it," said KJo to ET Now.

Pandya is currently in New Zealand playing for India in the T20I series while Rahul is a part of the India A squad that will take on England Lions in an unofficial Test match.

More to follow...