And it's time for the famous Bollywood wives to grace Karan Johar's Koffee couch. Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey are the next guests on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan. From dating advice to who they would look good with, the divas seem all set to bring the house down. Ever since the promo of the episode has dropped online, social media has gone into a tizzy.

In 'Hey Karan, it's me segment', Gauri Khan ends up calling husband and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. And guess what? King Khan actually picked the phone to say 'Hey Karan!'. And that was enough to send social media into a frenzy.

Netizens can't believe it!

"He actually picked!!!!!" wrote one user. "lol kjo assumed srk would not answer but he forgot wife's call he won't dare to reject," wrote another user. "I think Maheep & Hrithik would look great together.. Atleast they're around the same age!!," one social media user said. "@neelamkotharisoni .episode is incomplete without you mam!!," wrote another social media user.

"Oh damn!" wrote a netizen. "Goosebumpsss," wrote another netizen. "SRK is back," wrote one more fan. "Maheep.... Is the real diva," and "Oh damn it's the whole best friends moms thing happening" were some more comments on the picture. There were many who said that the episode was incomplete without the other Bollywood housewives – Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh.

More in the episode

In the episode, Gauri Khan was also seen saying that the one advice she would give Suhana Khan on dating would be to "never date two boys at the same time". The episode would start streaming on Hotstar on Thursday and we surely can't wait for this one.