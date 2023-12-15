It was an episode of bromantic relationship as Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor made some revelations about their boy gang that includes Ranbir Kapoor. Karan Johar revealed how Aditya Roy Kapur becomes a punching bag and butt of jokes between Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor. They added that Ranbir might pretend to know a lot about pop culture but the truth is, he doesn't.

Bromance with Ranbir Kapoor

Arjun also spilled the beans on how Ranbir Kapoor knows a lot about films, especially his own films. He also called Ranbir Kapoor "weird" and said that they can't even praise the Kapoor scion's performance in a film with open heart as then he starts judging them for loving him too much. Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, praised Ranbir Kapoor for his punctuality. He also then said that his bad trait is also his super punctuality.

Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3

Aditya Roy Kapur was also asked about his thoughts on Kartik Aaryan taking the hit Aashiqui franchise forward. Reacting to it, the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor said that if anyone, he feels it should have been Kartik only to take the franchise forward and wished him the best.

"I think he's the perfect person to take the baton forward. There was no chance I could be in this because, in the second part, my character went for a long swim, from which he is not returning. I think it's great. I died; where will I come back now? My spirit will come back," he said.

Aditya praises Ananya, Arjun gushes over Malaika

On the episode, while Aditya refused to come clean on his relationship with Ananya Panday, he did drop some major hints on their bond. He called her "bliss" and "joy" and also said that he finds her sense of humour most attractive trait in her. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, spoke about his relationship with Malaika Arora.

Arjun said that he is in a happy place in his relationship and that the two of them have been through their share of ups and downs. He added that the two of them are in a comfortable space now and added that it wouldn't be respectful to their relationship to talk about taking the next step in her absence. He added that once they reach that stage, the two would sit together and talk about it.