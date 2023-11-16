Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest episode on Koffee with Karan hasn't managed to wow everyone. When many expected sparks and controversies, the two Kapoor ladies played it quite safe.

However, there were some moments, which did pique our interest. One such moment was when Karan Johar accused Kareena Kapoor Khan of purposely skipping Gadar success bash.

Karan badgers Kareena

Karan Johar was asking Kareena Kapoor why doesn't she attend Bollywood parties. He asked, "You were not even there at the Gadar party. Why didn't you attend the party?" Kareena replied saying she wasn't in town. Karan Johar further probed and asked if it had anything to do with her historical feud with Ameesha Patel over Kaho Na Pyar Hai.

Kareena busted

"I think films are destiny. Everyone went on to do their best.." Kareena said when Karan once more asked her the reason behind skipping the party. Bebo then asked him if he was at the party to which KJo replied in affirmative. Kareena took a pot shot at him and said, "Aap to har party mein jate ho."

However, Karan didn't seem to be in a mood to let it go this easily. He again asked her why she didn't attend the party, and the Jaane Jaan actress once again said that she wasn't in town. To this, Karan said, "You were very much in town." Reacting to his badgering, Kareena then said, "Are you a troll?"