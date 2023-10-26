Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor might have had a history, but that hasn't come in the way of their current equation. Ranveer Singh too shares one of the clos est bonds in the industry with Alia Bhatt. While Ranveer and Alia have been spotted partying together, Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor too have had their reunions. There is no bone of awkwardness in between the four of them.

Love triangle remake with Ranbir, Ranveer and Deepika

So, it didn't come as a surprise when Ranveer Singh took Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's name for popular love triangle – Sangam's remake. When Karan Johar asked him during rapid fire whom would he like to have in the lead along with him and Deepika in Sangam remake, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor was quick to take the Kapoor lad's name.

Deepika the Best Actress

Ranveer even nudged Karan Johar for mentioning it long back but not inching in the direction of making the film. The rapid fire round also gave us a look at the fiery Deepika Padukone. On being asked if she considers herself the Best Actress in the industry today, the leggy lass didn't bat an eyelid before saying "Yes".

Deepika Padukone further added that people have a misconception that she is stoppable but she is not. The Gehraiyaan actress further added that it is her lifestyle of being an athlete, a sports person that sets her apart from the rest of the industry. She added that it has helped her be more disciplined and hardworking.