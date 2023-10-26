As promised, season 8 of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan is back with a (K)conscience. No more questions about sex lives and cheating, the first episode premiered with power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. From their love story, family opposition to mental breakdown; Ranveer and Deepika opened up like never before.

Deepika Padukone mental breakdown

Ranveer Singh revealed that the first time he felt Deepika Padukone was dealing with something major was when the actress suddenly started crying at the breakfast table. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor revealed that he asked Deepika what was wrong and what was making her cry, but all the actress could say was she had no idea. Ranveer revealed that not being able to do something in such a situation made him feel helpless.

How Ranveer Singh helps

Deepika Padukone added that Ranveer has always been there for her and lets her be. She revealed that she is still on depression and anxiety medications and thus leads a very balanced and disciplined life to not fall back into it. The Bajirao Mastani actress revealed that Ranveer understands all of that and just lets her be. She added that if she feels that her body is asking her to take it slow or stop everything and sleep; that is what she does and Singh totally understands that.

Deepika and Ranveer's date night

The power couple also revealed that they have their own way of having fun and enjoying each other's company. She revealed that on weekends they sometimes ask all the house helps to go and then sit to watch something together or share their music list. Not just this, the two then dance their hearts out till 4 or 5 am in the morning just by themselves.

Karan Johar's mental breakdown

While talking about Deepika Padukone's battle with depression and anxiety, Karan Johar revealed that he is also suffering from mental illness. The ace director revealed that he has been on medication and suffered one anxiety attack at Nita Ambani's NMACC launch event. He revealed that he had started sweating and his hands were shaking.

KJo added that it was Varun Dhawan who spotted him and took him to another room where KJo just broke down. He further revealed that even his mom has not been aware of him undergoing something like this and that he is on medication.