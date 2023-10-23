The most awaited talk show is back here again! Karan Johar is all set to brew some steaming coffee on with his first guests on Koffee with Karan season 8. Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen on the premiere episode of the new season. Teamed up in black outfits, Ranveer and Deepika seem all set to bring the house down in the leaked promo.

Ranveer Singh booked Deepika in 2015: While Ranveer and Deepika got married in a grand ceremony in Italy on 2018, the couple has revealed that they did get engaged back in 2015. Ranveer Singh revealed that he feared someone else would approach her and thus made the move to make it official in advance. "Isse pehle ki koi aur aa jaye, main chappal rakh deta hu (Before anyone else comes to her, I'll approach first)." Deepika also quipped and called it , "Advance booking".

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan pic.twitter.com/mwHUwTLBdN — elitestanning (@elitestanning) October 22, 2023

Wedding video glimpse: There is also a speculation that the couple might finally give their fans and followers a glimpse into their beautiful wedding ceremony in Italy. The two have never shared their wedding teaser with the public and it would be the first time to see the couple tying the nuptials if they show the teaser of their grand wedding.

Best chemistry: When Karan Johar asked Deepika Padukone who apart from Ranveer Singh does she think she has the best chemistry with, the leggy lass' reply left everyone stumped. While the obvious names would have been Ranbir Kapoor or Shah Rukh Khan, the Bajirao Mastani actress stumped everyone by saying she has the best chemistry with Hrithik Roshan. The two will be seen together in Fighter.

Deepika married Rocky Randhawa: When Karan Johar asked Deepika is she would ever marry someone like Rocky Randhawa from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the actress retorted, "I am married to Rocky Randhawa."