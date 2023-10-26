Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the first guests on Koffee with Karan season 8. The duo oozed every bit of sassy and dominant vibe as they twinned in black. Karan Johar too looked sharp in a black suit, ditching his usual flashy clothes. From the couple's courtship period to their wedding and what does it take to make such marriage work; the duo discussed everything under the sun.

Deepika Padukone's mother didn't ACCEPT Ranveer Singh at first

Ranveer took Deepika off-guard by proposing to her away from the country on an isolated island. Deepika did say yes but the couple had no clue on how to break the news to the Padukone family. It was at a dinner party in Bangalore right after their secret engagement which was attended by Deepika Padukone's parents and sister along with their family friends. It was there that the leggy lass suddenly decided to make the announced of being "engaged".

Ranveer Singh revealed that there was an awkward silence and he could see a very cold and stern reaction from her mother, Ujjala. Later, when they all reached Deepika's Bengaluru home, Ranveer could hear Deepika and her mother having a massive showdown. He further revealed that it took a long time for Ujjala to finally accept him as her own. However, now, Ranveer happens to be one of those people she is most connected and most loving to.

Dating "other people" while being with Ranveer

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh both revealed that they never made their relationship exclusive until they got engaged. The two were open to seeing and meeting other people while they were together only to come back to each other every time.

Love story started on SLB's Ram Leela sets

Ranveer Singh further revealed that the two of them had massive passion and attraction towards one another from the get go. It was during the reading, the prep and then the shooting of Ram Leela that they eventually fell in love. The two revealed that everyone on the sets knew of how their love story started and it all gained momentum and seriousness as the film progressed.

Booking Deepika in 2015

Ranveer revealed that he knew Deepika was the one for him and before anyone else could approach her, he decided to propose to her. He added that he was very well aware that she wouldn't say no to him at the point when he proposed to her.