After months of anxious wait, Janapriya Nayakan Dileep's new movie 'Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel' hit the theaters today. The film directed by B Unnikrishnan features Dileep in the role of a stammering lawyer, while the supporting cast includes Mamta Mohandas, Siddique, Aju Varghese, and Suraj Venjarammoodu in other prominent roles.

We present you our genuine and unbiased review of 'Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel'.

The tale of an underdog

Before the release of the movie, director B Unnikrishnan had revealed that 'Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel' will narrate the story of an underdog. The movie did justice to the words of the director, and in the movie, Balakrishnan played by Dileep is undoubtedly an underdog in his life.

Balakrishnan is a lawyer, but he is facing the problem of stammering. As Balakrishnan is now differently abled, he faces problems in both his personal and professional life. His father played by Siddique had huge expectations about his son's life, but in the course of the time, he realizes that Balakrishnan is a real failure. It should be also noted that Balakrishnan's father is a man who smokes weed all the time, and he used to deliver comic lines whenever he comes on screen.

Things take an unexpected turn in his life when a girl named Anuradha Sudharshan (Mamta Mohandas) comes in the scene. Anuradha's involvement soon compels Balakrishnan to become part of a conspiracy triangle, and this forms the major crux of the movie.

Positives

Dileep's powerful performance is undoubtedly the major highlight of this movie. The actor, as usual, did an impeccable job as a stammering lawyer, and he impressed everyone with his mesmerizing screen presence. Another positive factor of this movie is Siddique's characterization as Dileep's father. The actor was at his best while performing comic scenes, and audiences were seen laughing to the fullest whenever Siddique enters the screen. Director Unnikrishnan has paced this movie well, and audiences will not get bored even for a second during the film's run time.

Negatives

The first half of the movie set a good platform to build the story in the second half, but the second half did not live up to the expectations. Moreover, the second half is loaded with several cliched sequences, and audiences can easily predict what is going to happen next.

Even though the film has some nice comic elements, the basic genre of the movie seems very similar to the age-old Unnikrishnan films. The background score of the movie seems loud, and even during those times which demanded silence, the musician blasted the audiences' ears with his loud use of instruments.

Final Verdict

Dileep's 'Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel' is a well-made thriller with adequate elements of humor, and this makes this movie a promising watch for family audiences.