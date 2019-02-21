Ratnakumar Pallisseri is a veteran film journalist and he has been an open critic of Superstar Dileep from the day he got trapped in the actress abduction case. Now, Pallisseri is busy uploading videos narrating his experiences in a YouTube channel named 'Malayali Life'. In one of his latest videos, Pallisseri revealed that Dileep was once ready to commit suicide if he fails to marry Kavya Madhavan.

As per Pallisseri, Dileep and Kavya Madhavan have been in a relationship since 1999 when the duo acted together in a movie named 'Chandranudikkunna Dikhil'. Pallisseri revealed that the duo fell in love during the shooting of this movie and he even claimed that both of them shared some intimate moments during this time. It should also be noted that Dileep and Kavya Madhavan initially fell in love when the actor was in a marital relationship with lady Superstar Manju Warrier.

The journalist also noted that Dileep had repeatedly compelled Kavya Madhavan to give a negative nod to the actress' marriage with Nishal Chandra. At one instance, Pallisseri revealed that one of Kavya's friend named Suja informed the actress that Dileep may commit suicide if he fails to marry the 'Thekashipattanam' actress.

Upon Dileep's compulsion, Kavya Madhavan even called Nishal Chandra five days before marriage and revealed that she is not ready for marriage. However, Nishal Chandra's and Kavya's parents talked to each other and came to the finalization that the marriage will be carried out without any fail.

"As the marriage plan went ahead without any fail, Dileep called up Kavya Madhavan and started threatening her. Dileep even claimed that he has some intimate picture featuring the duo, and added that the pictures will be sent to Nishal's parents if she gives a positive nod to the marriage. The actor even threatened that he will commit suicide if Kavya goes away from him. However, Kavya later convinced Dileep stating that she will come back to his life one day or another even after her marriage," said Pallisseri.

Pallisseri also added that Kavya Madhavan tried to commit suicide on that day and he made it clear that more details regarding Dileep's relationship with Kavya Madhavan and Manju Warrier will be unveiled in the coming days.

Even though Ratnakumar Pallisseri has been uploading videos about Dileep for the past six months, the actor has not reacted to the allegations made by the journalist yet.

On the acting front, Dileep's new movie 'Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel' will have its theatrical release on February 21, 2019. The film is directed by B Unnikrishnan and it will feature Dileep in the role of a lawyer.