Director B Unnikrishnan's Malayalam movie Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel (KSBV) starring Dileep, Mamta Mohandas and Priya Anand has received positive reviews and ratings from the audience.

Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel is a crime-thriller and B Unnikrishnan has written the script and dialogues for the movie which has been produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel story: Balakrishnan is a highly intelligent lawyer who hasn`t been able to achieve much in his professional life due to his stammer. His life takes an interesting turn when his crooked brother-in-law, a police inspector by profession, entrusts him with a complex case involving a rich businessman.

Analysis: Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel deals with an interesting story that has been rarely explored in Mollywood. Besides having a good subject, the movie has all the commercial elements like comedy, thrilling action and mystery. The movie is a very good treat for the family audience this week, say the viewers.

Performances: Dileep has delivered a brilliant acting performance, which is the highlight of Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel. Mamta Mohandas and Priya Anand have a good scope and they done justice to their roles. Lena, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Suraaj Venjarammoodu, Pradeep Kottayam, Aju Varghese, Harish Uthaman and others have also done good jobs and are assets of the film, say the audience.

Technical: Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel has good production values and beautiful picturisation, background score and action are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audience's reaction.

We Are Launching With The Exclusive Pre-Release Report of #KodathiSamakshamBalanVakeel A Sure-Shot Winner for Dileep at the Boxoffice. This Will be a Much Needed Hit for Him after #Ramaleela 1st Half ~ Comedy Entertainment 2nd Half ~ Thrilling & Mystery Overall ~ Must Watch