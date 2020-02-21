Kochi Times has unveiled their list of most desirable men in Mollywood in 2019. Prithviraj Sukumaran who enjoyed a successful 2019 garnered the top spot in the list for his suave, stylish, focused and fearless attitude. It should be noted that Prithviraj's directorial venture 'Lucifer' that starred Mohanlal in the lead role was a huge blockbuster in 2019, and the film apparently collected more than Rs 200 crores at the box-office.

Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salman follows Prithviraj Sukumaran

Stylish young hero Tovino Thomas holds the second position in this list of most desirable men, and he is followed by Dulquer Salmaan in the third spot. Even though Tovino did not succeed in delivering a commercial hit as a solo hero, 'Uyare' that featured him in a character role was a huge hit. Moreover, his perfectly toned body and charming body played a huge role in making him the second most desirable man in M-town.

Dulquer Salmaan's Pan Indian appeal has made him the heartthrob of Kerala women. The actor has that intense looks which will make audiences fall flat for him in the first glance. Dulquer is currently enjoying the success of his latest movie 'Varane Avashyamundu' that featured Suresh Gopi and Shobhana in the lead roles.

Shane Nigam: The man of controversies

Popular young star Shane Nigam's career was shrouded with controversies recently due to his tiff with producer Joby George. However, these controversies have not negatively impacted his star value, and he was given the fourth spot on this list. Shane was followed by Unni Mukundan, Asif Ali, and Fahadh Faasil in the fifth, sixth and seventh spots respectively.

Surprisingly, Nivin Pauly, the young sensation in Mollywood was pushed to the eighth spot in this list. Sarjano Khalid garnered the ninth place, and he is followed by Sunny Wayne in the tenth spot.