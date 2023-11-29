https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/785127/could-see-anger-vickys-face-vicky-kaushal-gets-asked-about-divorce-katrina-netizens-slam.jpg IBTimes IN

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor are all set for a massive face off at the box office this December. On one hand, we have Ranbir Kapoor's massy entertainer Animal and on the other, the classic story of Sam Bahadur. While Animal has got "A" rating, families can go together to enjoy Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Before the mega clash, Vicky Kaushal has reacted to the films releasing on the same day.

Vicky Kaushal reacts to the clash

In an interview, Vicky has said how the two films are playing together for Hindi cinema in the larger perspective. "I'll put it in the context of cricket. When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you're not saying that the two batsmen are clashing. They are playing for a single team. So we are playing for Hindi cinema. While one player might get the fours and the sixes, the other player will be at the crease and take ones and twos," Vicky said during an interview.

Netizens react

Netizens have called him "humble" for his response. "This is such a unique perspective. I love how he's not dodging the question or giving a diplomatic answer. He knows he's worked hard on his film & knows it probably won't do as good as Animal but he's still humble. Spoken like an artist respecting everyone's work. On another note, I'll probably watch both in the cinemas. Both look like great work of art," a reddit user asked. "Secure actor! Hope the film does well," another user said.

"awwww what a sweet answer - and so humble!" a fan wrote. "loved his analogy," another wrote. "Reminds me of Virender Sehwag & Aakash Chopra Opening pair ... guess who's who," read one more comment. "Vicky, no matter what, you'll always hold your own!" was one more of the comments.