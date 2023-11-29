Ranbir Kapoor is all set to shatter box office with his raw and intense portrayal in Animal. Starring Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol; the film has already raked in over six crores in advance booking race. The Animal team is busy with the promotions and a particular video of Ranbir praising Alia Bhatt during one of the interviews has made redditors say a lot.

Ranbir praises Alia

In an interview, Ranbir is seen talking about how Alia Bhatt helped him with his scenes in Animal. "Alia and me speak so much about each other's work. I really respect her as an artiste and I really respect her mind and how she thinks. Every scene or everyday when I going to shoot the film, I would discuss it with her and she has helped me with so many scenes. She has helped me with scenes where I was scared as an actor that 'Is it sounding too wrong," Ranbir said.

Netizens feel Bobby Deol is bored

While Ranbir was speaking, Bobby was seen listening to the interaction. But, netizens feel, Bobby Deol was totally bored. "Lord Bobby be like.... Haan yeh apna Kar lo pehle..." wrote a user. "Bobby is like: Chalo ye ho gaya ab daaru peete hain," another user wrote. "Lord Bobby is so over it. He's like bas karo ab promotions," a comment read. "Bobby looks so bored," one more user commented.

Ranbir Kapoor calls Animal "A rated K3G"

In one of the interviews, Ranbir Kapoor went on to call Animal an "A rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham". "Animal is basically the adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If I had to describe this story in a line, then it's about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That's what the core of the film is," Ranbir said at an event.