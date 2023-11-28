With just two days to go, the craze around Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has gripped the entire nation. With over two lakh tickets sold, the film has already made Rs 6.42 crore in advance booking race. Despite the tickets being sold at a whopping 2400 at some places, there's no dearth of audiences for Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor's film.

Rashmika jokes around with Ranbir

In a recent interaction, Rashmika gushed over Ranbir and how he encouraged her to rehearse before the cameras would start rolling. She revealed that the rehearsals made their conversation and chemistry better. She also playfully called him "Sir". "So, before I started working with Ranbir "sir" as in I used to be like ok sir I am ready. Here's this man who's come and asked let's do one on one rehearsal and then we'll start rolling," she said in a press meet.

"And I realised the performance when you rehearse with your co-actor comes so naturally and so beautifully, the chemistry builds, the rapport, the conversations get better. So I think that is one thing that I learned from Ranbir sir," she said. To this, Ranbir playfully elbowed her. The Kapoor scion had earlier revealed that he was bowled over by Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

Ranbir calls Animal "A rated K3G"

Ranbir has gone on to call Animal an "A rated K3G". ''If I had to describe this story in a line, then it's about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That's what the core of the film is," Ranbir said talking about the film.