In a knife attack at a kindergarten in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Thursday, june 4, 37 students and two faculty members were injured, with local media identifying a security worker as the perpetrator.

A security guard carried out the attack at the kindergarten affiliated to the central school of Wangfu Township in Cangwu County.

The incident at the Wangfu Central Primary School happened at 8:30 am when children would normally arrive for class. The attacker, reportedly aged around 50, was "under control", the government said.

"37 students suffered mild injuries and two adults suffered more severe injuries. All of them were sent to a hospital for treatment, and none of their lives are in danger," it said.

All the injured, including teaching staff, were sent to hospital but were not in a critical condition, authorities in Cangwu County, Guangxi region, said.

A probe into the incident is underway.

Schools in the region had only reopened last month after being closed for months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

