The entire country rejoiced and erupted with excitement as India secured a thrilling victory over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy.

As always, Anushka Sharma was present in the stands, cheering for Virat Kohli. After the big win, Virat celebrated with his team before looking up at the stands and gesturing his happiness. Anushka, beaming with joy, waved back at him.

Virat Kohli played a crucial role in India's victory, scoring a solid fifty in the match. As he reached the milestone, Anushka stood up and applauded in appreciation.

Dressed casually in a white T-shirt, Anushka attended the match alongside Virat Kohli's brother, Vikas Kohli. With this victory, India advanced to the Champions Trophy final after defeating Australia by four wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

Let's take a look at the highlights of the match

Virat Kohli played a match-winning knock on Tuesday, helping India chase down a target of 265 with 11 balls to spare. The 36-year-old scored 84 runs off 98 balls, hitting five fours before being dismissed by leg spinner Adam Zampa.

Virat screamed in head coach Gautam Gambhir's ears

Another viral video from the match captured a joyous moment when Virat screamed in head coach Gautam Gambhir's ears after Hardik Pandya turned the game in India's favor.

A major highlight of the evening was KL Rahul's crucial innings at No. 6. When he walked out to bat, India needed 86 runs off 90 balls on a tricky Dubai pitch. With the required run rate hovering around a run-a-ball, the 32-year-old devised a simple yet effective strategy.

Following the final drinks break, KL Rahul smashed three boundaries in three overs. However, in the 43rd over, Kohli deviated from their plan and lost his wicket, leading to Rahul's now-viral reaction: "Maar raha tha na" (I was hitting, wasn't I?).

Rahul later explained his conversation with Kohli: "When I walked in and played 10-12 balls, I told him, 'You're the batter who needs to stay till the end, so let me take a chance every over. We only needed six runs per over, but on that wicket, six felt like eight or 8.5. So, you had to take a chance—one boundary or one six per over.'"

During a break, Rahul approached Kohli, his body language reflecting what every Indian fan was thinking. Virat Kohli needed to bat long while Rahul took the risks. At that crucial juncture, with India still needing 65 runs in the final 10 overs, Rahul shifted gears, hitting a four and a six in quick succession.

KL Rahul to Virat Kohli after the dismissal:



With just 45 runs required off 40 balls, Virat Kohli faced a decision—stick to Rahul's plan or try to finish the match himself. He chose the latter. Unfortunately, he couldn't execute it as planned.

Virat Kohli reacts to KL Rahul's "I was hitting, wasn't I?" remark and expression

After being named Player of the Match for his 84-run knock, Virat Kohli admitted that he had deviated from his usual approach.

"At the time I got out, the plan was to get 20 more runs and finish it off in a couple of overs. Usually, that's the template I follow, but sometimes things don't go as planned. It all depends on the conditions—the pitch dictates how the game needs to be played, and I adjust accordingly," he said.