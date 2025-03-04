The ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Australia was a thrilling encounter. Australia's batting order, fielding, and bowling were top-notch, keeping the Indian bowlers on their toes throughout the match. However, India emerged victorious by four wickets. With this win, emotions ran high at the stadium as fans erupted in joy.

India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, known for his passionate reactions, could not contain his excitement upon seeing Australia's captain, Steve Smith, get bowled out. The incident took place during the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium.

It was Smith, who top-scored for the reigning ODI World Champions with a solid knock of 73, who was cleaned up by Mohammed Shami in the 37th over. He had formed crucial partnerships, each worth 50 or more runs, with Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey in the middle overs.

As soon as Smith was dismissed, the cameras panned towards Gautam Gambhir, applauding the wicket. In the heat of the moment, he was seen using expletives to express his elation. He was also seen clapping enthusiastically to celebrate the Australian captain's departure.

Virat Kohli does bhangra, Anushka Cheers

Another viral video showed Virat Kohli joyfully doing the bhangra after Connolly's dismissal. His wife, Anushka Sharma, was present in the stands, cheering for him and celebrating the big moment.

Earlier in the match, Australia's captain, Steve Smith, had won the toss and opted to bat first. However, his team was bowled out for 264, failing to play out the full 50 overs. Smith played a valiant knock of 79, while Alex Carey contributed 61. Despite their efforts, India kept chipping away at the wickets, ensuring Australia never got too far ahead.

For India, Mohammed Shami was the standout performer with three wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets each.