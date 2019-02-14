Valentine's Day is an occasion to celebrate love but Kings XI Punjab seemed to be in the mood for some fun as they curated a dating app profile of their players and it is an absolute joyride.

The official website of Kings XI Punjab wrote, "It's the season of love and being the big-hearted Punjabis we are, we wouldn't want our Sheras to miss out on it. Since most of them are busy on the field, working on their game and preparing for the upcoming VIVO Indian Premier League season, we thought of helping them out with their online dating profiles (even if they don't really need it)."

Here are a few of the profiles as written by the franchise:

Chris Gayle

Bio: "I am Chris Gayle".

Comment: Guess it is enough for people to know the profile belongs to arguably the greatest T20 player and six-machine.

Lokesh Rahul

Bio: "Bats, Tats but no cats! Good vibes only."

Comment: Mister Rahul is a smooth player – on and off the cricket field.

Mandeep Singh

Bio: "They call me 'Mandy' but for many I'm just an eye candy! Everyone's impressed by my modus operandi. Swipe right if you got some brandy and I'll show you why they say I am handy!"

Comment: Mandeep is quite the master at rhyming quartets.

Andrew Tye

Bio: "I wear the jersey 68 cause I'm waiting for the one!"

Hope Andrew manages to tie someone down for the long haul with that line.

Sam Curran

Bio: "Don't let the baby face fool you, I'm somewhat of an expert at breaking hearts (ask the Indians".

Comment: The Indians may not seem too pleased by Sam's reference to the Test series in June where Sam was hitting balls out of the park.

David Miller

Bio: "I may be quick on the field but I take my time otherwise..."

Comment: Not sure what Miller is specifically talking about but patience seems to be the name of the South African's game off the cricket field.

Mohammed Shami

Bio: "They don't call me India's second innings specialist for no reason..."

Comment: The 28-year-old pacer may be loud with his pace, bounce and swing but Shami surely seems very subtle without the cricket ball in hand.

Mayank Agarwal

Bio: "Recently got my first experience 'Down Under'.

Comment: They say I was quite the hit." Mayank knows how to play – with bat in hand and with words.

Karun Nair

Bio: "Had a triple once! Looking for the one now..."

Comment: Here's hoping Karun Nair manages to settle down with his one.

The full list of all the players and the coach is available on the official website of Kings XI Punjab.