KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are now man and wife. The two lovebirds tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. While the pictures of the newly married couple are awaited, actor Suniel Shetty did confirm that the wedding has taken place. He also revealed that the couple will host a grand reception after the IPL.

Who attended, who didn't?

Cricketers Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron joined KL Rahul in his baraat procession. Many Bollywood celebs were also present for the function. The two-order batsman, KL Rahul shares a great equation with Virat Kohli. Anushka and Athiya also share a warm equation. But, cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma could not be a part of the event. Here's why.

Virat Kohli along with Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will be seen powering through the match against New Zealand on January 24, in Madhya Pradesh. Since the match is an important one, the players couldn't make time for the wedding ceremony. On the other hand, Anushka is reportedly busy with the promotion of a brand she has invested in.

Suniel Shetty on turning father-in-law

Suniel Shetty, in conversation with paps outside the wedding venue, said that he is happy to be a father-in-law now. "I think the role is not new, I am still the father. For me my son is coming home, the 'in-law' chakkar should be out. I can play the role of a father well. Thank you so much everyone for the wishes," he told Etimes.