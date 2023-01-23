The D-day has arrived, and Suneil Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty is all set to tie the knot with cricketer KL Rahul at the actor's father-actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse today. The 90's theme Bollywood-themed sangeet was held on Sunday evening.

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Wedding Update: Sangeet night saw around 70 guests

'90s-themed Bollywood sangeet night was held at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on late Sunday evening. The guest list reportedly included about 70 people. Videos of music playing at the function are doing the rounds on social media. Several guests were seen dancing at the venue as well. In the videos taken from outside the venue, Bollywood songs like "Besharam Rang", "Humma Humma", "Jumma Chumma", "Jhanjariya", "Dekha Jo Tujhe Yaar", "Aaj Ki Party" could be heard.

A new clip shows guests dancing to the Salman Khan starrer track 'Mujse Shadi Karogi'. However, since the video was recorded from a distance, it remains unclear if the couple-to-be was also shaking a leg together on the same song.

Who's who attended the sangeet ceremony

Actor Arjun Kapoor along with his sister Anshula Kapoor, and Bollywood photographer Rohan Shreshta attended the sangeet ceremony.

Ajay Devgn gives a shoutout to the soon-to-be-married couple

On Monday actor Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle and penned a heartwarming note, showering love on Athiya and Rahul. He wished the couple a blissful married life and sent his love to Suniel. Along with the wishes, Ajay also shared a picture of Athiya and KL Rahul. Ajay wrote, "Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty's marriage to @klrahul. Here's wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here's a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. Love. Ajay." He shared a throwback picture of Athiya and KL Rahul together on his Instagram stories as well.

Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty’s marriage to @klrahul. Here’s wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here’s a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion.

❤️ Ajay pic.twitter.com/n2po9KfPdo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 23, 2023

The ceremony will take place at 4:00 pm today. The couple will pose for the media at 6:30 pm

According to TimesofIndia.com, Athiya and KL Rahul will tie the nuptial knot on January 23, Monday and will officially get married by 4 pm in the presence of their family and close friends in attendance. After the wedding rituals and the ceremony, the newly married couple will oblige the paparazzi and their family members by 6.30 pm.

Guest list

On the other hand, reports also state that there will be around 100 guests at the wedding, where the couple has also imposed a no-phone policy. The names of the guest attendees, who would reportedly be an integral part of the lavish event, have been doing the rounds for a while. They include Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli.

On Sunday afternoon, Suneil Shetty confirmed Athiya and KL Rahul's wedding to the paparazzi stationed outside the wedding venue, where he said that he will bring the couple out for photos on the wedding day. "Aa rahe hain hum, kal unko leke aata hoon, bachchon ko," he said and further added, "Thank you, the way you guys have shown love."

Videos shared by paparazzi earlier showed a glimpse of the lavish wedding venue.

Reportedly, after their wedding, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will not only hold a grand reception in Mumbai but in Bengaluru too. Earlier, it was also reported that around 3000 guests are likely to be invited to the Mumbai reception.