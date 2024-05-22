Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders has reached the finals of the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL). Captained by Shreyas Iyer, KKR led itself to a massive victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in qualifier 1. Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by Suhana Khan, AbRam Khan, Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Ananya Panday for the big day.

Iyer - SRK's warm hug

As soon as KKR hit the winning six, SRK and the star kids jumped off their feet. A video of King Khan affectionately hugging his team's captain, Shreyas, took over social media. In the video, SRK can be seen talking and then giving Iyer a tight hug. The captain attributed SRK's presence for that zest in the environment.

Iyer credits SRK for winning approach

"His presence itself gets that zest in that team environment and the attitude and approach automatically changes. I think it's the perception over here and you see when the boys came on the field and everyone wanted to chip in with their contributions and everyone delivered at the right time," Shreyas Iyer said in an interview.

SRK interrupts live broadcast

Shah Rukh Khan also took a victory lap of the ground along with Suhana and AbRam. During his lap, the Badshah mistakenly interrupted the Hindi live broadcast by Suresh Raina, Aakash Chopra and Parthiv Patel. SRK quickly apologized with folded hands, hugged the commentators, apologized to the viewers and went ahead with the lap.

"He did not even realise that he walked into the show. He was very apologetic, but I said, 'You made our day. You are the showstopper," Chopra was then heard saying.