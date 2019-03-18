HBO's Game of Thrones will stop airing in May 2019 and it will leave millions of fans in a dizzy asking for some more drama. Filming the last episodes were also not easy for the cast and crew of this acclaimed fantasy TV series. Kit Harington recently talked about his feelings and how he cried after reading the last pages of the script.

Game of Thrones season eight entered into production a long time ago. Several stars of the show have talked about their feelings towards the end of it and how much they are going to miss playing their respective characters. As it turned out, Kit Harington was apparently the last person to read the end. He recently told Stephen Colbert on his show, The Late Show that he apparently was too lazy to read the script but when he did, he cried a lot.

"We had a table read and I was the one person who hadn't read the episodes," Kit explained. "Everyone else had them like, three days before and read them and... I think I told everyone it was because I didn't want to know what happened but I think it was just laziness that I didn't read them."

Kit Harington further revealed that when he got to read the script, the showrunners were pretty excited to know his reactions. After reading Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6's script, Kit, who plays Jon Snow, was pretty shocked and surprised for the change in the events.

"And then I blubbed my eyes out. I cried. I cried, yeah," he added.

Kit Harington also talked about having a child and extending his family. He and his GoT co-star Rose Leslie got married last year. The couple met during season three and have been together ever since. While talking to The Sunday Telegraph's Watch via DailyMail, Kit talked about his future family as his work with Game of Thrones is finally over.

"I met my wife in this show so, hopefully, it gave me my future family and my life from here on in." Kit added: "It has changed my life completely. You could not ask for a better job than to be an actor in Game of Thrones."

Kit Harington will return as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones season 8 in April.