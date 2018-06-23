Kit Harington will wed his fiancé Rose Leslie at the breath-taking Wardhill Castle in Scotland. The couple, who met on the sets of the hit HBO TV show Game of Thrones, will marry in the presence of family, friends and the Game of Thrones cast members.

The secretive couple have chosen to keep their wedding details under the wrap, including the guest list. However, the paparazzi on the Scottish land have spotted a few popular GoT faces giving us a hint about the guest list.

First off, it has now confirmed that Emilia Clarke will be attending the wedding. The actress, who plays Daenerys Targaryen (Harington's love interest and long lost aunt on the show) was spotted arriving in Scotland, according to Evening Express.

Accompanying her on her way out was Game of Thrones producer DB Weiss, the UK publication added.

Another popular face from the show who will be attending is Peter Dinklage. The two-time Emmy award and one-time Golden Globe award winner (courtesy his role as Tyrion Lannister on the show) was photographed walking through the Aberdeen airport on Friday, People reported.

An excited Sophie Turner, who portrays the role of Sensa Star, was spotted leaving Aberdeen airport. She was photographed FaceTiming with her own fiancé, Joe Jonas, Entertainment Tonight reports. While she might not be a part of Game of Thrones, actress Malin Akerman was spotted with her fiance, Jack Donnelly, adding to the various stars attending the private wedding affair.

Fans could expect Jason Momoa, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams and more to join the Harington's wedding guest list. The Jon Snow star was clear he wants everyone at his wedding. Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, the actor revealed that he called up the producers and asked them to "factor in a Game of Thrones wedding.". "They have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down," he revealed.

Harington and Leslie have been dating for five years now. Harington couldn't wait to propose and went down on his knee at the next chance he got, even though it ruined his extravagant proposal plans.

"I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff. But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine," he revealed.

"I blew my load early. I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early," he confessed.