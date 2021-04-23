The much-awaited sequel to the popular film of Netflix, The Kissing Booth 3 will happen. Netflix announced it in their media portal, where International Business Times has special access, however, no posters or trailer clips have released yet. The Netflix portal has informed us that The Kissing Booth 3 will release in India in 2021.

The third instalment begins in the summer season of the United States. It's the summer before Elle heads to college, and she's facing the hardest decision of her life: whether to move across the country with her dreamy boyfriend Noah Flynn or fulfil her lifelong promise to go to college with her best friend Lee Flynn.

Whose heart will Elle break?

She has to choose between the best friend and the boyfriend who are under the impression that she has not been able to get through any college. Whereas the truth is, Elle has managed to crack Harvard University and the University of California, in Berkley.

The Kissing Booth explores two types of boy-girl friendship. The platonic friendship, where the girl and boy remain friends, without a hint of sexual desire with each other and the passionate, uncontrollable love which boy and girl share in a heterosexual relationship.

Elle shares both the bonds with the Flynn brothers, Noah and Lee. Elle has always had a crush on Noah and vice-versa however she kept her distance since she wanted to abide by the friendship code she had shared with Flynn. No messing with your best friend's siblings. But eventually, love happened and Flynn learned that he and Elle can remain the best of friends like they used to be, even if Elle goes into a relationship with his brother Noah.

The Kissing Booth 3 is expected to release in 2021 on Netflix.