Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone popularly known as 'DeepVeer' celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Europe. On Friday morning, the couple were papped at the Mumbai airport as they headed back home after ringing in their anniversary.

This is how Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their fifth anniversary

Several pictures and videos of Ranveer and Deepika posing with their fans in Brussels, Europe surfaced on social media.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan claimed to have spotted the couple in Brussels. He also shared a snapshot capturing the duo engaged in a conversation.

In another viral picture, Ranveer and Deepika could be seen posing with their fans and donning warm clothes.

Ranveer took to his social media and shared a loved-up post featuring him and Deepika.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ranveer posted a romantic picture from their vacation in Belgium wherein Deepika kissed Ranveer on his cheek.

Ranveer captioned the post, "5 of (infinity symbol emoji)!

Ranveer wore a printed black sweater, black pants and coat. Deepika Padukone was seen in a grey coat under her black outfit.

Fans flocked to DeepVeer's comment section and showered the couple with love and blessings on their fifth anniversary.

Ranveer and Deepika are back in the bay!

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. They later also starred in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

As the film completed 10 years, Ranveer shared unseen BTS pictures from Ram Leela.



