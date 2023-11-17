Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite volatile day by day. Two married couples are locked inside the house. Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt with each passing day the couples are engaging in fights. Some inmates are getting closer as friends namely Munnawar and Mannara Chopra. Ankita and Vicky's fight on national television over trivial issues has irked the viewers.

Ankita demands time and attention from Vicky, while the latter is focusing on the game.

The verbal engulfed when Vicky Jain was shifted to dimag room, and Ankita was alone in dil room, she got furious at him. Vicky started teasing her and started laughing that this was a game and he was merely shifted there. But Ankita didn't pay heed to him and got engaged in a verbal spat with him.

In anger, Ankita tried to kick him and said, "Galat shaadi kar li (I made a mistake marrying him)," Ankita told Bigg Boss.

When Vicky tried to calm Ankita down, she yelled, "Mat kar, main laat dedungi chala ja abhi (Don't do it, I will kick you)."

She continued, "Don't talk to me. Get lost. This is my room."

Meanwhile, Ankita has undergone a pregnancy test inside the house. It all started when Ankita was craving for something sour and Rinku told Ankita that good news might be on the way.

A video, shared by a fan page on Instagram, shows Ankita saying, "Main thak gayi hu mentally. Main sach mein thak gayi hu. Mereko lagraha hai main bimar hun. Mereko feeling arahi hai andar se. I am not well. Mere periods ni arahe. Mujhe ghar jana hai. [I am mentally tired. I'm seriously tired. I think that I am sick. I have missed my periods. I want to go home.]"

Just imagine the outrage by pseudo-feminists if the husband did this to his wife, and said all the things that she says. #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/f82sAImC4W — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 14, 2023

When Vicky Jain tried to interrupt her, Ankita Lokhande said, "Pagal nahi hu main. Mereko itna pata hai mai kya bolrhi hu. Blood test hua hai mera, pregnancy ke liye. Kuch hai to nahi andar. Aaj reports nahi aaye uske baad urine test hua hai mera. Main upar neeche horhi hu. Cheeze upar neecha horhi hain. Mereko kuch to horaha hai na. [ I am not mad. I know what I am saying. I have undergone blood tests for pregnancy. Something is wrong. I took a urine test as well. I have mood swings. Something is happening to me]."

Ankita ne Vicky ko expose kar diya ki #AbhishekKumar ko nominate karna ye Vicky ka plan tha.. It was not majority it was his own decision to nominate Abhishek...



Reason.. Ankita showed middle finger Abhishek took a stand for himself..#BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/vHq6yVQDQt — Fun Flick Fiesta (@Warlock_270) November 16, 2023

Bigg Boss 17 can be viewed on Colors TV or Jio Cinema.

Celebrities who are a part of BB 17 this year are – Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Soniya Bansal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.