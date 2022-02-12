https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/769524/aryan-khan-suhana-khan-join-kkr-management-smile-high-five.jpg IBTimes IN

Kiss Day, which falls a day before Valentine's Day, is one of the most romantic days of the week. It's a personal way of showing love and a specific indulgence shared between partners that strengthens their bond. When it comes to Bollywood film heritage, romance is an inextricable component. Some directors are brave enough to depict various shades of passion in their films, and they don't hold back in presenting the physical act of love in all its grandeur. Kissing sequences have frequently been used in Bollywood films to illustrate stories about love and desire.

We still have a long track to go until we have our own 'Fifty Shades of Gray,' but in the meantime, relish this list of romantic Bollywood kisses.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Ram Leela

The love story of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is nothing short of a fairy tale. Their romance blossomed in the sets of Goliyon Ram Leela. Their magnetic chemistry was so strong that simply viewing them on film made their fans wimpy in the knees. The euphoric kiss during the song Ang Laga De is intensely passionate.

Kamal Haasan and Rani Mukerji in Hey Ram

What happens if two odd couples Rani Mukherjee and Kamal Haasan unite together for a movie? We get a glimpse of the most romantic intimate kissing scene!

Both actors had the correct depth of emotion and body language, which was enough to whisk the audience on a romantic journey. Their kiss became the talk of the town, and it literally helped the movie promotions.

Kangana Ranaut and Emraan Hashmi in Gangster

Gangster marked the union of Bollywood's serial kisser met Bollywood's most daring heroine.

In the film, indeed there was a passionate, almost forbidden love affair, and the kiss occurs at a particularly romantic point in their relationship.

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat in Murder

Murder is the film that nurtured a generation's sexual awakening. It was a replica of the Hollywood blockbuster Unfaithful and is loaded with hot sex scenes. Mallika Sherawat went to great lengths to nail the part of an adulteress seeking physical and emotional fulfillment outside of her marriage, in the arms of an ex-boyfriend. Both Emraan Hashmi and Mallika rose to fame, with the former earning the moniker of "serial kisser."

Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna in Dayavan

Madhuri Dixit made her film debut with Rajshri Productions' Abodh in 1984, but it was her sizzling passionate kiss with Vinod Khanna in Dayavan (1988) that cemented her place in the Bollywood industry. Despite their age difference, they had unmistakable chemistry that brought the picture to life.