Veteran actor Ramesh Deo passed away after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 93. The actor Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. Deo is survived by his wife - Seema Deo and two sons - Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo. While Seema is a noted actress, Abhinay has directed films like - Delhi Belly and many others. Ajinkya Deo is a popular actor.

How it happened

The senior actor had recently undergone heart bypass surgery. "Papa had heart complications and had also undergone bypass surgery. We rushed him today to the hospital but he had a massive cardiac arrest. The last rites will be performed tomorrow," his son told TOI.

Ramesh Deo is a name that needs no introduction. The actor ruled Marathi cinema for almost two decades and has been an integral part of Bollywood. He has worked in films like - Anand, Aap Ki Kasam, Mere Apne, Jolly LLB, Ghayal Once Again. His role in 1956's 'Andhala Magto Ek Dola' will be remembered as his breakthrough performance.

Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar pay tribute

Madhuri Dixit took to social media and grieved over the loss. "Saddened to hear the news of evergreen personality, Shri. Ramesh Deo ji. Condolences to the family. #RIP #RameshDeo sir," she said. Urmila Matondkar wrote, Saddened to hear about the sudden exit of the evergreen personality of Marathi cinema, Legendary shri. Ramesh Deo ji. Deepest condolences to the family #OmShanti सुर तेच छेडीता गीत उमटले नव"