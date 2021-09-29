Remakes are not new in Bollywood, as Hindi filmmakers have borrowed plots from several South Indian movies in the past, and most of them used to do wonders at the box office. The latest addition in this list is the official Hindi remake of Mollywood blockbuster Driving License that had Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. It has been earlier reported that Akshay Kumar will play the role of Prithviraj in this movie, and now latest reports suggest that Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play the role of Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Emraan Hashmi to play the role of a motor vehicle inspector

In the original version of Driving License, Prithviraj Sukumaran played the role of a superstar. Suraj Venjaramoodu who is a motor vehicle inspector by profession is an ardent fan of the superstar, but at one point in time, he develops a conflict with his on-screen God.

According to reports, the makers of the Hindi remake have reworked the script to suit the tastes of the audiences. It should be also noted that the one-line story of Driving License had little similarities with Shah Rukh Khan's driving license, which also narrated a story of superstar-fan conflict.

Raj Mehta will be directing the Hindi remake of the Driving License, and it will be bankrolled by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Can Emraan Hashmi portray such a challenging role on screen?

The original version of Driving License, upon its release, had received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The major attraction of the movie was the scintillating performances of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Both of them portrayed characters with little negative shades in this movie.

Audiences are now eagerly waiting to see how Emraan Hashmi will portray the role which Suraj immortalized on the screen, especially considering the fact that the character demands pure natural acting. For Akshay Kumar, portraying the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran could be a cakewalk, as his character is of a Superstar, who leads a flamboyant lifestyle.