Remember 'Aap jaisa koi meri zindagi mein aaye, vo BAAP ban jaye'? Or 'Banno tera SWEATER laage sexy'? Sometimes intentionally and sometimes leaving it completely upto the wizard-ry of the audience, Bollywood songs have often been a victim of complete misinterpretation. Say how old were you when you realised it's not 'aa thook maloon main tera haathon mein'? Or at which age were you jolted by your friend for loudly singing 'Baby, I can see the sun rising in your ass'?

There is something about some of our Bollywood songs which leave us completely off-guard and confused. And sometimes, it is the way it is sung which makes it even more confusing. And the latest one to be added to this list is Emraan Hashmi's 'Lut Gaye'. Social media is confused with what the actual lyrics was and what the singer is singing. The song sung by Jubin Nautiyal has left social media in splits. While the actual lyrics is 'ankh uthi mohabbat mein', netizens thought it to be anything but that.

The social media debate

"You love "Kutti Mohabbat" and I love "Ankh Uthi Mohabbat" we aren't same bro," said a netizen.

Another one said, "I was today years old when I realised it's "ankh uthi mohabbat ne" and not "kutti mohabbat ne" wtf! Kutti mohabbat sounds better though!"

One user opined, "Ankh uthi mohabbat doesn't feel so comfortable. Haan kutti mohabbat has more accuracy."

We related more to this one tweet which said, "All this time I thought it's kutti mohabbat. Just got to know its actually ankh uthi mohabbat."

The discussion on social media went on when one said, "abba sang ek kutti mohabbat ne angrai li dil ka sauda hua. And this song will never remain the same to me. Ever. Again."

And we couldn't agree more with this one, "can we all please agree that ankh uthi mohabbat sounds like gutthi mohabbat?"

Well, the bubble might have been broken for many but to each its own, right? After all, other words fit more! What say Jubin?