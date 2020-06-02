Amid the nationwide lockdown, celebrities are utilising time to connect with their fans and entertain them through social media. From sharing how they have been spending their quarantine days by cooking, cleaning, painting, dancing to learning new skills, celebs are interacting with their fans more than ever.

Kiara Advani too has been sharing her childhood pictures on social media. Recently, she shared a dance blooper video of her and Varun on Instagram. In the BTS video, the two are seen grooving to the romantic song Sun Saathiya from Varun's film ABCD 2. Although both the actors nailed the performance, the errors make the throwback video a fun watch. She captioned it as: "@varundvn bas thode takkar.... baaki sab first class #FlashBackFriday #RehearsalBloopers"

Although the video received a lot of love from fans, some of the comments were hilarious. A few users complained 'Kabir Singh' aka Shahid Kapoor of 'Preeti' aka Kiara romancing someone else, while another commented that Kiara and Varun weren't maintaining social distance.

Kiara and Shahid's on-screen chemistry in Kabir Singh:

For the uninitiated, Shahid and Kiara's on-screen chemistry in blockbuster movie Kabir Singh was hugely popular and continue remain close to hearts of fans even after a year of its release. In the movie, Shahid essayed the role of a flawed angry man Kabir deeply in love with Preeti. Kiara's role was of a submissive but strong headed girlfriend.

Kiara and Varun Dhawan's professional lives:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 remake alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film was supposed to hit theatres on May 1 but due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Coolie No.1 has been pushed indefinitely. He also has Shashank Khaitan's Mr. Lele.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the shooting of which has been stalled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. She also has Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawaani in her kitty.

Check out Kiara-Varun's BTS video:

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments: