Only mothers have a knack of making you do things you are not sure you want or not. You may be a rebel with a cause or without one, it doesn't matter, she can make you move mountains. Kartik Aaryan shows us the evidence to back this truth.

Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram video is an epic fail with a plot twist. The much-debated beard he sported, found some critics but it seems the evil eye caught him. His mother did what Deepika Padukone and the world couldn't get him to do, remove the beard.

Kartik Aaryan shaves his beard, thanks to his mother

During the lockdown, we have seen a new side to Bollywood celebrities we rarely get to see, their unkempt side. It was a refreshing break from the not-a-hair-out-of-place look, cover shot photos that seemed to be the norm. Still, even we know when unkempt turns into somewhat caveman, haven't we all been there at some point? And every once in a while, the caveman look is something we get attached to.

This happened to Kartik Aaryan who was busy waging war against Coronavirus, starting with rap and his own show Koki Poochega. Over the past few weeks, there has been some resistance to the beard he was seen sporting. Most recently Deepika Padukone asserted her opinion saying that the beard's got to go.

While things still looked pretty ok on the horizon, that's when Kartik Aaryan's mother came to the rescue of all those who wished to see more of his face. In his latest Instagram video, Kartik Aaryan's mom tricks him into giving her his beard, with smooth wordplay.

All that's left is Kartik Aaryan's disappointment. At least now one can see his expression of deep sadness more clearly.