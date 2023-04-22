Celebrating Satish Kaushiks life: Shashi- Vanshika get teary-eyed as Anil Kapoor-Anupam Kher cut cake; pay heart-wrenching tribute Close
Celebrating Satish Kaushik's life: Shashi- Vanshika get teary-eyed as Anil Kapoor-Anupam Kher cut cake; pay heart-wrenching tribute

After four years of hiatus, Salman Khan is back on-screen with a back with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. The film has released worldwide on April 21, 2023. After a very long wait, Salman's film has released on the occasion of Eid and indeed it's a perfect Eidi for moviegoers. Fans are ecstatic to watch Bhaijaan's film in the theatre. And most of them thronged to cinema halls to watch the first-day first show.

The film, directed by Fahad Samji, features an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Rohini Hattangadi, Satish Kaushik, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari.

The plot

The eldest brother (Bhaijaan) refuses to marry as he believes it may create disharmony among their brother. His brothers, who've already found partners, come together to find a match for him. Bhaijaan then becomes "Jaan" for Bhagya.

Bhaijaan's words, "Humein koi nai chahiye jo bhaiyon ka bandhan tode."  (We don't need anyone who will break our bond). And then what follows is an amalgamation of emotions, tears, dance and high-voltage action.

One can never forget the dialogue said by Bhaijaan, you wil love it, hate it but can't ignore it. In fact, even during high-voltage action sequences, Bhai has pulled off the dialogues with utmost panache.

The film certainly revolves around Salman Khan. However, seeing the biggest crossover was Bollywood meets South stars especially Ram Charan's cameo for a song, Daggubati Venkatesh as former Rowdy Anna who then turned non-violent, and Jagapathi Babu as an antagonist.

Spoiler alert:

There is a Maine Pyar Kiya sequence with Bhagyashree, Himalaya Dassani and son Abhimanyu. Where Abhimanyu wants to follow Bhaijaan's footsteps. The dialogue "dosti mein no sorry no thank you" (there is no sorry and thank you in friendship) was mouthed by Bhagyashree again.

There were few scenes pre-interval of late Satish Kaushik.

Unlike other Salman Khan movies, the actor has no name, he is called "Bhaijaan" and then "jaan."

Fans and moviegoers shared glimpses from the cinema hall wherein fans were dancing in joy seeing Salman Khan on-screen after

The social media is filled with videos of Salman's fans dancing, whistling, and hooting in reaction to some epic scenes and dialogues. 

The film is for Salman Khan's ardent fans; while netizens were left unimpressed

The film received mixed reviews from the netizens. There were some who were in awe of Salman's onscreen presence, while some deemed it as "cringe-fest", or "Yawn-fest."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the 2014 Tamil-language 'Veeram'.

A user mentioned, "Another said that the film was a 'Must Watch' and added, "The best part of #KisiKaBhaiKisi KiJaan is acting and top-level villain special #JagapathiBabu he's a steal the show her acting, what a messy villain A must watch."

Another mentioned, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview: Its An Perfect Family Entertainer With Lots Of Seeti Maar Action Scene Of #SalmanKhan ???? Action, Song, Comedy, Drama, Emotions. / ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Celebrate This EID With BHAI-JAAN "

The third one said, "Went to watch #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan for my lady love #ShehnaazGill and how much I loved her presence on the screen! She lit up the screen literally, You were amazing in the movie my love, Shehnaaz Gill welcome to Bollywood, You are here to stay, Onwards and upwards. ????❤️????????????✨"

A fan wrote, "As soon as the #RamCharan 's entry happened, believe us, mostly everyone in the theatre started clapping, there were whistles and woohoo's in a Mumbai Multiplex, cheering continued till he was on screen"

"As Bhai said, #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is a perfect Hindustani masala entertainer. The movie exceeds all expectations and checks all the right boxes.With #SalmanKhan???? stealing the show & receiving great support from the rest of the cast,must-watch", mentioned a fan.

On the other hand, a section on Twitter seemed to be not impressed by the movie and praised the original.

A netizen wrote, "Forgot Boycott Calls & Paid Reviews, I Will Tell You My Original Review In One Line. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Is Horrible To Watch. Went To The Theatres With High Hopes But were Disappointed. Not Recommending Anyone. Save Your Time And Money"

To sum it up, Salman Khan is the whole and sole of the film and essays his character with ease. East or West Bhaijaan is the best!

