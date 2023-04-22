After four years of hiatus, Salman Khan is back on-screen with a back with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. The film has released worldwide on April 21, 2023. After a very long wait, Salman's film has released on the occasion of Eid and indeed it's a perfect Eidi for moviegoers. Fans are ecstatic to watch Bhaijaan's film in the theatre. And most of them thronged to cinema halls to watch the first-day first show.

The film, directed by Fahad Samji, features an ensemble star cast including Salman Khan, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Rohini Hattangadi, Satish Kaushik, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari.

The plot

The eldest brother (Bhaijaan) refuses to marry as he believes it may create disharmony among their brother. His brothers, who've already found partners, come together to find a match for him. Bhaijaan then becomes "Jaan" for Bhagya.

Bhaijaan's words, "Humein koi nai chahiye jo bhaiyon ka bandhan tode." (We don't need anyone who will break our bond). And then what follows is an amalgamation of emotions, tears, dance and high-voltage action.

One can never forget the dialogue said by Bhaijaan, you wil love it, hate it but can't ignore it. In fact, even during high-voltage action sequences, Bhai has pulled off the dialogues with utmost panache.

The film certainly revolves around Salman Khan. However, seeing the biggest crossover was Bollywood meets South stars especially Ram Charan's cameo for a song, Daggubati Venkatesh as former Rowdy Anna who then turned non-violent, and Jagapathi Babu as an antagonist.

Spoiler alert:

There is a Maine Pyar Kiya sequence with Bhagyashree, Himalaya Dassani and son Abhimanyu. Where Abhimanyu wants to follow Bhaijaan's footsteps. The dialogue "dosti mein no sorry no thank you" (there is no sorry and thank you in friendship) was mouthed by Bhagyashree again.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan review:



An excellent script, brilliant acting, soulful music and perfect direction.



All ruined. — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) April 21, 2023

There were few scenes pre-interval of late Satish Kaushik.

Unlike other Salman Khan movies, the actor has no name, he is called "Bhaijaan" and then "jaan."

Fans and moviegoers shared glimpses from the cinema hall wherein fans were dancing in joy seeing Salman Khan on-screen after

The social media is filled with videos of Salman's fans dancing, whistling, and hooting in reaction to some epic scenes and dialogues.

The film is for Salman Khan's ardent fans; while netizens were left unimpressed

The film received mixed reviews from the netizens. There were some who were in awe of Salman's onscreen presence, while some deemed it as "cringe-fest", or "Yawn-fest."

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview:

MASS MASALA FAMILY ENTERTAINER.

Rating: 3.25/5#SalmanKhan is back bone of the film. #Venkatesh and #JagapathiBabu are solid. All 3 brothers are good. #PoojaHegde is just average.

Salman's entry with BGM will turn theatres into stadiums. pic.twitter.com/DOkQtrWqxA — H J || Tiger On Way ?? (@CAHJain2795) April 21, 2023

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview

One word :- Family Entertainer.

Paisa Wasool.

Salman Khan's charm work well.

Music is plus point.

Puja Hegde is superb.

Considering first movie, Shehnaz did a fabulous job.

***1/2#SalmanKhan #KBKJ — Abhishek Pande (@threequal1) April 21, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the 2014 Tamil-language 'Veeram'.

E-N-T-E-R-T-A-I-N-E-R

⭐️⭐️⭐️?



As Bhai said, #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is a perfect Hindustani masala entertainer.The movie exceeds all expectations and checks all the right boxes.With #SalmanKhan? stealing the show & receiving great support from the rest of the cast,must-watch. pic.twitter.com/uzX5HCpdGU — HarminderBOI (@HarminderBOI) April 21, 2023

A user mentioned, "Another said that the film was a 'Must Watch' and added, "The best part of #KisiKaBhaiKisi KiJaan is acting and top-level villain special #JagapathiBabu he's a steal the show her acting, what a messy villain A must watch."

This is how genuine people enjoyed watching #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan ? mc logon ko kabhi kuchh nai pasand aayega! #SalmanKhan rules & always will ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S2phga3Bha — Nᴀᴠ Kᴀɴᴅᴏʟᴀ (@SalmaniacNav) April 21, 2023

Another mentioned, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReview: Its An Perfect Family Entertainer With Lots Of Seeti Maar Action Scene Of #SalmanKhan ???? Action, Song, Comedy, Drama, Emotions. / ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Celebrate This EID With BHAI-JAAN "

The third one said, "Went to watch #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan for my lady love #ShehnaazGill and how much I loved her presence on the screen! She lit up the screen literally, You were amazing in the movie my love, Shehnaaz Gill welcome to Bollywood, You are here to stay, Onwards and upwards. ????❤️????????????✨"

#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is like a refurbished product ordered from flipkart. Kuch bhi badha chada k review mat do. Kam se kam jinhone dekhi nahi abhi tak unke paise save karwao. #KisiKaBhaiKisiJaanReview — mehuls514 (@mehuls514) April 21, 2023

A fan wrote, "As soon as the #RamCharan 's entry happened, believe us, mostly everyone in the theatre started clapping, there were whistles and woohoo's in a Mumbai Multiplex, cheering continued till he was on screen"

"As Bhai said, #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan is a perfect Hindustani masala entertainer. The movie exceeds all expectations and checks all the right boxes.With #SalmanKhan???? stealing the show & receiving great support from the rest of the cast,must-watch", mentioned a fan.

On the other hand, a section on Twitter seemed to be not impressed by the movie and praised the original.

Watched #KisiKaBhaiKisiJaan FDFS in Australia.

Three word review - A Missed Opportunity ⭐⭐ 2/5#SalmanKhan is the only good thing about this movie.

Problem is the screenplay which at times is good. But it has all the wrong things of a south indian masala.

A pakaaoo 80s film pic.twitter.com/5pU9SN1c7a — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) April 21, 2023

Fans celebrating and dancing on #OBalleBalle inside theatres?



The craze and love of fans for #SalmanKhan is unreal ❣️#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanReviewpic.twitter.com/bbnDldaeCa — Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) April 21, 2023

A netizen wrote, "Forgot Boycott Calls & Paid Reviews, I Will Tell You My Original Review In One Line. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Is Horrible To Watch. Went To The Theatres With High Hopes But were Disappointed. Not Recommending Anyone. Save Your Time And Money"

To sum it up, Salman Khan is the whole and sole of the film and essays his character with ease. East or West Bhaijaan is the best!