Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022 there have been constant changes in the way the micro-blogging app functions. Especially the blue tick. Now everyone who wants a blue will have to pay, even if you are a bureaucrat, a media conglomerate, a publication, an actor, a billionaire or a renowned cricketer. And what happens when you don't pay? Well, your blue tick might be lost.

The changes come as Twitter, posts about its acquisition by Elon Musk.

List of eminent personalities who lost their blue tick

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, Twitter removed legacy verified blue ticks from all accounts. Many eminent personalities in India--from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have lost blue checks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the micro-blogging platform.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) — which regulates platforms like Twitter in India — is among the ministries to have lost its verification check mark. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Press Information Bureau's official handle, among others, were also unverified.

List of eminent personalities who have lost their verification

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan is among the most high-profile Indian celebrities to also have lost his Twitter verification. Sportsperson such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Smriti Mandhana.

Renowned actor Hiten Tejwani who is seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hain also complained that his blue tick has gone.

Ok … blue tick ..gone ?? — hitentejwani (@tentej) April 21, 2023

Twitter blue tick cost

Those individuals who are now paying for Twitter Blue, which costs USD 8/month via the web and USD 11/month through the in-app payment on iOS and Android, will have the privilege of verified blue checkmarks.

Not just Bollywood, Hollywood celebrities and dignitaries have also lost their blue tick. Including Beyoncé, Pope Francis, Oprah Winfrey and former US President Donald Trump.

The pricing of the Blue subscriptions varies according to the market. In India, the subscription costs Rs 900 per month via iPhones and Android smartphones. On the Twitter website, the cost goes down to Rs 650 per month. Users can also go for an annual subscription that costs relatively cheaper.

Guidelines to follow

Twitter has also laid down rules for a profile to be verified. For instance, Twitter says an account must be active in the past 30 days to subscribe to Twitter Blue. The account also must not have signs of being misleading or deceptive. Moreover, only users with a verified mobile number can get the blue tick on the platform.

Earlier in March, Twitter posted from their official handle, "On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue."