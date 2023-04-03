Marvel star Tom Holland and Zendya were in the city this weekend to attend the great grand opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) which was held on Friday night. Hollywood and Bollywood celebs were dressed to their best as they graced their presence for the event. From paparazzi to fan accounts to media everyone was on their toes and was updating their social media handles and every detail of the ongoing extravaganza.

With a pool of stars on the carpet on day one and a pink carpet on day two for the musical gala. Media is busy covering the nitty-gritty of the event and sharing the details on Twitter. The two-day grand event has already sparked meme fest with desi paparazzi addressing Hollywood celebrities with different names or screaming in the local language which is Marathi

If this wasn't enough, without fact-checking the Twitter account, several fan pages and a media publication have tagged wrong Tom Holland.

A case of mistaken identity

Instead of tagging actor Tom Holland who was in India and attended NMACC with Zendaya, desis or say Bollywood fandoms are tagging author Tom Holland who has a verified account.

Indian fans have gotten confused and are sharing Tom-related pictures and articles by tagging the author Tom on Twitter.

Author Tom calls out news portals and fan clubs for tagging him wrongly on 'actor' Tom Holland-related pictures

Please make it stop https://t.co/K8j0EBbjyY — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) April 2, 2023

Author Tom took to his Twitter and quoted retweeted a photo that a verified fan account tagged Tom thinking he is the actor, Tom.

The image in which author Tom has been tagged includes Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Nita Ambani posing with Tom and Zendaya. Sharing the Tweet the author wrote, "Please make it stop."

In no time, netizens apologised to author Tom, while comments were full of jokes and puns about the Spider-Man films and Roman history, as the author has written several award-winning books on it.

A user wrote, "This is YOUR homecoming."

One Twitter user replied, "I am wheezing as I type this, but sincere apologies on behalf of my fellow countrymen, Mr Holland." To which the author replied, "It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline!"

Composer Vishal Dadlani replied, "Pretty sure you guys discussed Stonehenge and that SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) has insights on it, that you heard here first! You have my sympathy, 'Spidey'! Love to 'Jhendya (Zendaya)'. (laughing face emojis).

It just didn't stop here, on Monday afternoon a renowned news portal tagged author Tom on one of their storey link which read, "#TomHolland and #Zendaya bid adieu to India post the #NMACC event"

To which author Tom quote retweeted and wrote, "Phew".

Is Spider-Man actor Tom Holland on Twitter?

The Marvel star is on Instagram; however, he is on an indefinite break from Twitter. Last August, he shared a video and said, "I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about myself online. And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state."

Actor Tom Holland's Twitter account

The actor on Saturday night posted his photos from the NMACC event the day after.

Take a look