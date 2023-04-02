After a star-studded day, one at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai held on Friday, day 2 saw celebrities grace the pink carpet, with who's who from the Bollywood and Hollywood arena adding glitz and glamour to the musical night.

The musical night was filled with performances from Shah Rukh Khan, who skipped the pink carpet paparazzi but set the stage ablaze as he grooved to his film Pathan's song a Jhoome Jo Pathaan with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh. The videos of the terrific trio grooving to Pathaan's title track have gone viral.

SRK dances with Varun and Ranveer Singh on Jhoome Jo Pathaan

In the video, SRK is seen calling Varun and Ranveer, who were in the background, when the song starts playing SRK did the hook step of the song.

In another viral clip, Shah Rukh Khan charmed the audience as he struck the signature open-arms pose, which mesmerized the crowd.

In another clip, SRK did the Naatu Naatu hook step and also sang a line.

After which he interacted with the cheering crowd and danced his heart out on Brown Munde.

"Party agar Ambani ke ghar pe rakhoge toh mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega,:" said SRK. This translates to If you keep the party at Ambani's house, Pathaan will come for hospitality.

Check out the posts below:

Priyanka Chopra danced with Ranveer Singh

Gigi Hadid and Varun enthralled the audiences with tier performance.

Varun performed on stage in a shimmery silver vest and black pants, called Gigi up as well. He held her hand as she walked up the small flight of stairs. As she landed next to him, he picked her up, spanned her around, and brought her back to her feet, giving her a small kiss on her cheek. She quickly ran off the stage where Priyanka Chopra held her hands and they exchanged smiles.

In one of the videos doing rounds on the internet, Varun is seen lifting supermodel Gigi Hadid in his arms amid his dance performance.

However, fans slammed Varun for mistreating Gigi.

Wtf why did Varun Dhawan lift gigi Hadid !! This is not expected ?#NMACC pic.twitter.com/tMuE3ESM1j — ??? (@coconut_codie) April 1, 2023

Varun Dhawan took to his social media and clarified.

Varun Dhawan reacted to a social media user who mentioned about women's safety while referring to the actor's viral video of lifting and kissing supermodel Gigi Hadid. In a now-deleted tweet.

Clarifying his stance Varun wrote, "I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather than going out and doing something about things. Good morning."

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning ? https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023

Other celebs who performed at the event were Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandana on Naatu Naatu.

Other international celebrities who attended the musical night included Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Emma Chamberlain, Karlie Kloss, and more. Indian celebrities like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan also marked their presence at the event.