On day two of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's The Great Indian Musical launch who's who from the Hollywood and Bollywood fraternity graced their presence. From Shweta Bachchan to Navya Naveli Nanda to Kajol- Nysa, Gauri Khan with kids Aryan and Suhana Khan, Salman Khan Priyanka Chopra walked hand-in-hand with Nick Jonas, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana. However, it was Zendya, Tom Holland and supermodel Gigi Hadid who turned heads at the musical evening.

Zenya and Gigi Hadid stunned in sarees while Spider-Man star Tom Holland also made his red-carpet appearance in Mumbai in a black tuxedo. Penelope Cruz dazzled in a pink outfit.

Tom Holland thanked Mukesh Ambani for inviting him, Sharing the pictures, Tom wrote, "Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india. A truly wonderful experience that I'll never forget."

Who wore what!

Penelope Cruz looked mesmerising blush-pink gown. Her dress featured a thigh-high slit and had a long cape attached to it. The neckline of the cape had feathers on it. She was all smiles when she greeted the Indian media.

Zendaya wore a shimmery midnight blue saree with striking embellishments by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. On the red carpet, Zendya greeted the paparazzi with' Namaste'. She also posed with Here, she posed with Rahul Mishra and American fashion designer Law Roach.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid made a stunning appearance in an ivory and golden saree by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her drape was paired with a spectacular Kamasutra-inspired cropped sleeve blouse with bold tassels and South Indian temple jewellery.

Fans have taken to the comments section and heaped praise for international celebrities who wore drop-dead gorgeous outfits. They weren't too happy with what Indian celrbaties wore at a musical event.

Take a look at Bollywood celebs who wore what!