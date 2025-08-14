At least 12 people were killed, and many others are reportedly missing after a massive cloudburst struck a remote village in the mountainous Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Although there is no official confirmation of the exact number of casualties, initial reports suggest that at least 12 bodies have been recovered from the debris. A massive rescue operation has already been launched. The number of casualties is likely to increase.

Reports indicate that the cloudburst struck the ill-fated village of Chositi—the last motorable point en route to the holy Machail Mata temple—this afternoon. A large number of devotees had gathered in the village to begin their pilgrimage on foot to the shrine, which is located over 8 kilometers from the village.

Twelve bodies have been recovered so far, and there are fears that the toll may rise. Chositi is located at an altitude of 9,500 feet and is about 90 kilometers from Kishtwar town.

Initial reports also suggest that a large number of devotees were gathered at a langar (community kitchen) when the flash floods triggered by the cloudburst swept the area, washing it away.

Lt Governor expresses grief, directs coordinated response

"Anguished by a cloudburst in Chositi, Kishtwar. Condolences to the bereaved families & prayers for the quick recovery of the injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected," Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha posted on X.

Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 14, 2025

Union Minister, LoP react; rescue underway

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, whose Lok Sabha constituency includes Kishtwar district, said he had spoken to former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma.

"A massive cloudburst in the Chositi area could result in substantial casualties. The administration has immediately swung into action, and the rescue team has left for the site," he said.

Just now recieved a call from LoP J&K and local MLA Sh Sunil Kumar Sharma. Also spoke to CM Sh @OmarAbdullah.



The additional rescue teams are finding it difficult to reach the site of the cloud burst, yet they are trying despite all the constraints.



Road… — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 14, 2025

Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma said he had received information from his party workers that a massive cloudburst had occurred.

"At the moment, I don't think anyone has exact figures, but I believe there could be significant damage in the area," he said, adding that a large number of people were present in the village for the yatra.

Deeply distressed to learn about the devastating cloudburst in the Chositi area of Padder, which may lead to significant loss of life.I have just spoken with LG @manojsinha_ Ji and @DrJitendraSingh Ji to assess the situation. NDRF teams and helicopters are being mobilized to the… pic.twitter.com/dGtOk1yWlM — Sunil Sharma (@Sunil_SharmaBJP) August 14, 2025

He also posted on X: "Deeply distressed to learn about the devastating cloudburst in the Chositi area of Padder, which may lead to significant loss of life. I have just spoken with LG @manojsinha_ Ji and @DrJitendraSingh Ji to assess the situation. NDRF teams and helicopters are being mobilized to the site at the earliest. Efforts are underway to evaluate the damage and coordinate rescue and medical operations. I am en route to the location to personally oversee the response and ensure that all necessary measures are taken."

Machail Yatra suspended; massive relief efforts launched

Following the tragedy, the annual Machail Mata Yatra was suspended, officials confirmed, as authorities mobilized all available resources for a large-scale rescue and relief operation.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been rushed from Udhampur to Kishtwar. "Massive rescue operations have been started in the area," said the Deputy Commissioner, who is en route to the site.

Officials added that flash floods affected several houses clustered in the foothills of the region. They also stated that it may take up to 20 days to complete the rescue, relief, and recovery operations due to the scale of the disaster and the challenging terrain.