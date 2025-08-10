On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Indian Railways achieved a significant milestone as the first freight train successfully reached Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Reposting the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's update on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: "Great day for commerce and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir! It will enhance both progress and prosperity."

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had posted on X: "First freight train to the Kashmir Valley: Today (9.8.2025), the first freight train reached the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir Valley from Punjab, marking a significant milestone in connecting the region to the national freight network.

Transportation via the railway network will reduce costs for our citizens living in the Kashmir Valley."

In a historic development for regional connectivity, a freight train has successfully reached the Anantnag Goods Shed in Kashmir for the first time from Rupnagar, Punjab—marking a major milestone in integrating the Valley with the national freight grid. The train, carrying cement, is expected to accelerate infrastructure projects and enhance living standards for people in the region.

The inaugural train was loaded with 21 BCN wagons of cement. Covering a distance of approximately 600 kilometers, it reached the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed in less than 18 hours. This marks the first-ever cement consignment for the facility, signaling its readiness to support a new era of logistical and economic growth in Kashmir.

The cement is destined for critical infrastructure projects, including the construction of roads, bridges, public facilities, and housing developments in the Valley.

The logistical execution of this historic journey was meticulous. An indent was placed with Northern Railway at 23:14 hrs on August 7, 2025. Rake placement occurred at 09:40 hrs the next day (August 8), with loading completed by 18:10 hrs.

The train departed from Gujarat Ambuja Cement Limited (GACL), Rupnagar, Punjab, at 18:55 hrs. It was hauled by an electric WAG-9 locomotive (Loco No. 32177, TKD, Trip 08/09), demonstrating the modern capabilities of the Indian railway system.

The arrival of this first freight train is not only a logistical feat but also a strong symbol of integration and development—paving the way for a more connected and economically vibrant Kashmir Valley.

BoostsmTrade and Connectivity in Kashmir

In a major step to enhance economic activity in the Valley, Northern Railway has officially opened Anantnag Railway Station under the Jammu Division for goods movement. With this development, Anantnag is now equipped to handle both incoming and outgoing freight, providing businesses across Kashmir with a reliable and efficient transport alternative.

The station will operate daily from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM and will handle all types of goods (except petroleum products) via railway rakes. This development is part of the broader Baramulla–Srinagar–Banihal railway corridor, under the ambitious Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

Key Benefits:

Improved market access for Kashmiri products like horticulture, handicrafts, and fresh produce

Lower transportation costs for local traders and businesses

Faster and more reliable logistics, especially crucial during winters when road routes are disrupted

Strengthened economic ties between Kashmir and the rest of India

The opening of the Anantnag freight terminal also coincides with the Valley achieving full railway connectivity from Katra to Srinagar, including the completion of the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab. These infrastructure advances are expected to transform trade and transport across the region.

Authorities have assured that all environmental, safety, and security protocols will be strictly observed at the station.

Local industry bodies and residents have welcomed the move, calling it a timely and transformative step for Kashmir's economic growth.