Konkan Railways shared pictures of the world's highest railway bridge--the Chenab Bridge which is a part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project. Pictures shared by the Konkan Railways evoked positive reactions from the people on social media.
Indian Railways is constructing the iconic arch bridge on river Chenab which is 1.3 KM long and is located in village Kouri of district Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir.
In the pictures, clouds are seen moving below the world's highest railway bridge constructed on the mighty river Chenab.
On August 13 the "golden joint" of this iconic bridge was completed amid the hoisting of national flags and shouting of patriotic slogans.
The long cherished dream of travelling to Kashmir by rail can now be fulfilled as the Railways joined the "golden joint" of the world's highest railway bridge built on the Chenab river.
By next year, the work of laying the track on it will also be completed. The most prominent feature is that safety standards have been taken care of on this bridge.
- The bridge is 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower
- This arch bridge is being built on the Chenab river in the Reasi district of the Jammu division, which is 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower.
- The height of its arch is 359 meters above the water level of the Chenab river. Salal-A and Dugga railway stations have been connected on both sides with the launch of overarch deck of the Chenab bridge.
- The bridge is being made earthquake-resistant. This bridge is part of the 272 km long railway project from Udhampur to Baramulla.
- The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link is an ambitious project of the country.
- The length of the 17-pillared bridge is 1315 meters and 28,660 metric tonnes of steel have been used in its construction at Rs 1,486 crore. The installed arch weighs 10,619 metric tons.
- The steel used in the structure is suitable for temperatures ranging from minus 10 °C to minus 40 °C.
- The minimum lifespan of the bridge is 120 years. It is being made to run trains at a speed of 100 km.