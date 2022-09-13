Konkan Railways shared pictures of the world's highest railway bridge--the Chenab Bridge which is a part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project. Pictures shared by the Konkan Railways evoked positive reactions from the people on social media.

Indian Railways is constructing the iconic arch bridge on river Chenab which is 1.3 KM long and is located in village Kouri of district Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the pictures, clouds are seen moving below the world's highest railway bridge constructed on the mighty river Chenab.

On August 13 the "golden joint" of this iconic bridge was completed amid the hoisting of national flags and shouting of patriotic slogans.

The long cherished dream of travelling to Kashmir by rail can now be fulfilled as the Railways joined the "golden joint" of the world's highest railway bridge built on the Chenab river.

By next year, the work of laying the track on it will also be completed. The most prominent feature is that safety standards have been taken care of on this bridge.

The bridge is 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower

This arch bridge is being built on the Chenab river in the Reasi district of the Jammu division, which is 35 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower.