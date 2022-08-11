A mother-daughter duo has been feared killed after flash floods triggered by heavy rains hit some parts of the Ramban district of Jammu province.

Most parts of Jammu province are witnessing heavy downpours since Wednesday evening and most of the rivers in this part of the Union Territory are flowing above the danger marks. Keeping in view of the prevailing situation, authorities have asked people not to venture out of their homes, especially in landslide-prone areas.

"Flash-flood-like situation in Panchayat Neera, near Ramban due to heavy rains. Tehsildar Ramban, DySP (Hqtrs) and SDRF component on spot. Reportedly two persons missing. More updates to follow," Deputy Commissioner Ramban said in a tweet.

Reports said that the mother and daughter are feared killed due to a flash flood in the same area. They have been identified as Shamina Begum wife of Shabir Ahmed and their daughter Rozia Banoo.

Just in - Flash-flood like situation in Pyt. Neera, near Ramban due to heavy rains. Tehsildar Ramban, DySP (Hqtrs) & SDRF component on spot. Reportedly 2 persons missing. More updates to follow. @diprjk @Rameshkumarias @Divcomjammu @OfficeOfLGJandK @DrJitendraSingh @infjammu pic.twitter.com/XDKxlTtm4q — Deputy Commissioner, Ramban (@dcramban) August 11, 2022

Reports said that flash floods also caused property damage and washed away cars and bikes in its flow.

"Massive flash flood following cloud burst in district Ramban. Have just now spoken to DC Ramban Mussarat Islam. Search going on for 2 missing persons. Meanwhile, joint rescue operations are on" Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh tweeted.

Massive flash flood following cloud burst in district #Ramban. Have just now spoken to DC Ramban Sh Mussarat Islam. Search going on for 2 missing persons. Meanwhile, joint rescue operations are on. #JammuAndKashmir — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) August 11, 2022

Normal life disrupted in the entire Jammu province

Normal life in Jammu province was disrupted due to incessant rain in the region caused flash floods and landslides in several parts. Given the situation, authorities issued warnings in different districts.

????? | Due to rise in water level in river Tawi, the general public is alerted not to go near the banks of river Tawi, till further notice.@dipr — Deputy Commissioner Jammu (@dcjammuofficial) August 11, 2022

Heavy rainfall lashed the hills and plains of Jammu led to a sudden increase in the water levels of rivers, including the Chenab and the Tawi, after which the administration sounded a "flood alarm".

MeT Department issues warning

Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning that coming the next 12 hours are very crucial.

"Next 12 hours are crucial. Expect a sharp rise in water levels in rivers of Jammu both plains and hilly areas. May lead to flash flood, mudslide, shooting stones on Ramban-Banihal axis and also at other vulnerable spots", MeT department warned.

????? ???????? ???????⚠:

Today, very heavy rain has occurred occurred at many places of Jmu. Same likely to continue for nxt 12 hrs. ???????⚠: We expect, sharp rise in water levels of all rivers, both plains and hilly area. Remain Alert.. JMU.. pic.twitter.com/w9bsqhvCIc — Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) August 11, 2022

The Department further asked them not to venture/visit flash flood-prone area as flash flood often occurs suddenly.

Jammu city records the highest rainfall in the last 26 years

According to reports, Jammu city recorded 189.6 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours, which is the highest in the last 26 years.

Jammu region on Thursday early morning was lashed by heavy rains as a result of an active southwest monsoon.

This is the highest 24-hr rainfall in August for Jammu city since 1996. The city had recorded 218.4 mm of rainfall on 23 August 1996. The all-time highest rainfall, 228.6 mm, in Jammu city was recorded on 5 August 1926.

Related