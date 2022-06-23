Incessant rains in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir triggered flash floods and landslides in many areas while two people were feared dead due to flash floods in south Kashmir's Pahalgam area.

The strategic important Jammu-Srinagar national highway is closed due to landslides in different areas between Ramban to Banihal. Hundreds of vehicles have been stranded at different places on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

"Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district was closed at 30 different sites due to landslides and heavy rainfall. Around 2,000 passengers were stranded. District administration started clearing the road and 20 sites were reopened", Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam said.

The Doda district administration has declared high alert in several areas in the mountainous district.

"We have been forced to declare high alert in areas close to river Chenab and its tributaries, and also on slopes and slide-prone areas of Ramban and Doda districts," an official said.

The 270-kilometer Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for a second consecutive day on Wednesday due to over 30 landslides and mudslides triggered by the heavy rains in the Ramban-Udhampur sector, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

The traffic on Mughal Road, an alternative link connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district, was also suspended due to landslides en route.

DC Ramban on spot. Four machines deployed at Mehar, near Ramban to clear mud slush. It will be through in another 45 minutes as per reports. ⁦@diprjk⁩ ⁦⁦@Rameshkumarias⁩ ⁦@mohita_ips⁩ ⁦@OfficeOfLGJandK⁩ ⁦@Traffic_hqrs⁩ ⁦@ddnewsSrinagar⁩ pic.twitter.com/wPo2488HKm — Deputy Commissioner, Ramban (@dcramban) June 22, 2022

Flood alerts sound as the water level rises in Jhelum

Authorities on Wednesday sounded a flood alarm in Srinagar after Jhelum breached the 16-ft mark at Ram Munshibagh in Srinagar.

Quoting an official of the Irrigation and Flood Control department Kashmir a news agency reported that the river Jhelum was flowing at 16.21-ft at Ram Munshibagh, 0.21-ft above the alarm level of 16 ft, and 1.69-ft below the flood level of 18-ft.

The water level of Jhelum already crossed 21-ft when the flood is declared at Sangam in south Kashmir and at 3 p.m. it was flowing at 21.32.

At Asham in Bandipora district, the official said, the Jhelum level was at 8.12-ft against the 14-ft mark when the flood is sounded in north Kashmir.

Reports said that the habitation residing along the river Jhelum in South and Central Kashmir are requested to remain vigilant.

Tourist guide among two feared dead

Reports said that two persons including a local tourist guide were feared dead while a group of 11 tourists was rescued, who were stuck around Tarsar Lake near Sikwas Pahalgam area of South Kashmir on Wednesday. At least two dozen nomad families, as well as 25 tourists, were also rescued in Kulgam and Kokernag areas respectively.

Reports said that 13 tourists including three local guides were on way to see sight when they got stuck in Tarsar Lake at Sikwas Pahlgam, adding that when tourists along with guides were walking nearby this lake, a tourist guide along a tourist drowned into the water while the others got stuck there.

Unconfirmed reports said that a tourist guide and a tourist, who drowned in the water, are still missing and efforts are on to trace them.

Higher reaches of Kashmir and some parts of the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch of Jammu province experienced fresh snowfall, leading to the closure of many roads including the Gurez-Bandipora and Mughal road.

Cloudburst kill nearly 70 cattle in Kashmir

Reports said that 52 sheep, eight horses, and five cows have died due to cloud bursts and inclement weather in the upper forest areas in Central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Official sources said that the death toll may increase with time as the areas have no mobile accessibility, while these nomad families are grazing the animals.