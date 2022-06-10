After Bhaderwah town, an indefinite curfew has also been imposed in communally sensitive Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu province as a precautionary measure.

Internet services have been suspended in Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts to check the spread of rumours and fake news.

Reports said that in view of protest calls given by some religious organizations against the "provocating remarks", authorities in Ramban and Kishtwar districts imposed an indefinite curfew in both the towns to prevent such protests.

Fearing protest by members of the communities, the civil and police administration on Friday morning announced the imposition of a curfew in Kishtwar and Ramban towns. Additional forces were deployed in sensitive areas to stop people from coming out on roads.

"Curfew was clamped to ensure that there is no further communal tension in the highly sensitive belt of the erstwhile Doda district", senior officers said and added that additional paramilitary forces have been deployed in all sensitive areas to prevent any flare-up of the situation.

Officials, however, said that situation is well under control in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Bhaderwah towns and additional paramilitary forces have been deployed for strict implementation of curfew. No untoward incident has been reported so far.

Tension flared up on Thursday after a procession in Bhaderwah

The tensions flared up on Thursday after a purported video has gone viral in which instigating announcement was being made from a religious place in Bhaderwah, Jammu. Following this, a case was registered at Bhaderwah Police Station.

Police Media Centre Jammu, quoting Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh stated, "Action has been taken under the law. A case has been registered at Police Station Bhaderwah. Anyone who takes the law into their hands will not be spared."

Union Minister appeals for peace, calm

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, who is a Lok Sabha member of the Udhampur-Doda seat, appealed to the people to maintain peace.

The Minister said that he was in constant touch with senior police and civil officers of three districts. The Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, I am in constant touch with DC Doda Sh Vikas Sharma and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sh Ramesh Kumar. DC Doda and SSP Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and personally monitoring the situation.

"I am deeply disturbed by the unpleasant situation that developed in Bhaderwah yesterday. I humbly appeal to the elders and the heads of the two communities to sit together to maintain the traditional harmony for which the beautiful town of Bhaderwah has always been known", Dr. Singh tweeted.

"I am in constant touch with DC Doda Sh Vikas Sharma and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar. DC Doda and SSP Doda are presently camping in Bhaderwah and personally monitoring the situation,", he tweeted.