Actor and politician Kirron Kher on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. Kher took to her Twitter handle to share the news and wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested."

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, India logged 699 new cases of coronavirus, while the active cases increased to 6,559. The death toll increased to 5,30,808 with two deaths.

In 2021, Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Kirron Kher's son, Sikandar Kher, took to social media to break the news.

Talking about her recovery, in an interview, Kirron Kher spoke about going to the hospital once a month for maintenance therapy. "Some people get cured and some don't. Even the doctors don't know how and why it happened. Medical science doesn't really have a concrete answer. I would much rather not have it. But it's something I had to accept," said Kirron.

"It's not the ideal situation to be in. Par yeh zindagi hai (this is life). One learns to deal with them and carry on. There's no way out except to treat it. Nobody likes going through the treatment or its side effects," she added.

Sikandar Kher breaks the news

Sikandar Kher also took to social media and said, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of the situation, my father and I would like to inform everyone that my mother has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer." He also said, "She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of it stronger than ever. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her whenever you feel like. In your prayers and in your heart."