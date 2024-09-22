It was back in 2020 that the news of Kirron Kher being diagnosed with blood cancer had left the nation shocked. The veteran actress and political figure fought the disease and emerged victorious. Now, looking back, Kher has said that the she kept to herself during that period. She also revealed that the only thing she did apart from being at home and hospital was judging India's Got Talent.

The only commitment

Kirron revealed that even when she was undergoing major treatment and was at her weakest self, she continued judging the show as she had made a commitment to it. The Veer Zara actress also added that she wasn't taking any films or any other shows also during that period except for IGT. "I wasn't acting. I was only doing India's Got Talent and had moved to Chandigarh, my hometown. I kept my commitment to the show but avoided everything else, including films," she said.

Faith in God

"Even when I was going through major treatment, I did India's Got Talent. I can't give up that show. Everyone fears that one day something like this might happen. But when it does, there's no choice but to accept it. The treatment, with all its side effects, was harder than the illness itself. The first six to eight months were very tough, but you leave it in the hands of the Lord. I've always believed, even when fighting elections, that 'This is not my fight; the Lord fights for me," she further told News18.

The Devdas actress also said that the treatment didn't end and the doctors never told her that she was through with the disease. She mentioned that the interval period between hospital rounds increased but never stopped. Kirron also revealed that her cancer treatment continued to go on for years.