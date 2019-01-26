Priya Prakash Varrier's Kirik Love Story, the dubbed Kannada version of forthcoming Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love, has found a way to remember and pay respect to Rebel Star Ambareesh, who passed away in November 2018.

The team is coming up with a tribute song on Ambareesh. "The original version has a tribute song on Kalabhavan Mani and the Kannada will have a song on Ambi. We have re-shot the song and spent around Rs 40 lakh on the track," Hitesh Reddy, the distributor of the Kannada version told International Business Times, India.

However, there is suspense over the lyricist and the music director who scored the music for this special number. The Rebel Star is being brought to life through CGI. The recording works are underway at AR Rahman's Panchathan Record Inn and AM Studios. A similar kind of tribute song has been written for Telugu version on late Sridevi Kapoor.

Apart from the tribute song, the album has seven songs penned by V Nagendra Prasad and V Manohar.

The Kannada version of popular track 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' begins with the words 'Manikya Maniyanta Cheluve' and V Nagendra Prasad has contributed the lyrics.

Kirik Love Story Team in Bengaluru

The team comprising of director Omar Lulu, Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan, Noorin Sherif and supporting actors were present at the audio launch event of Kannada version of Oru Adaar Love in Bengaluru on Friday, 25 January.

Speaking at the audio launch, Priya Prakash, who is the main attraction of the movie, said that the movie revolves around the teenagers and about what happens in school days. "I play the role named Priya. The audience can relate to the story and characters," she added.

She is open to acting in Kannada but has not received any offer yet from Sandalwood. "Although I am not familiar with the industry I have watched KGF and enjoyed the film," she claimed.

The dialogues for the Kannada version are written by filmmaker Shweta Shetty. Speaking at the event, she said, "The movie has universal content. So, it was decided to dub in Kannada and other languages,"

Shweta Shetty says that the dialogues have been tweaked to suit the tastes of the Kannada audience. However, the run-time of the Kannada version might be lesser than the Malayalam version.

"There are some double-meaning dialogues and comedy scenes which might be deleted from the final copy of the film. We have not taken the final call yet and the decision lies with the director," Shweta Shetty ends.