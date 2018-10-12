Kinetic Group's premium motorcycle division Motoroyale kick-started sales in May 2016 by launching Italian bike brand MV Agusta in India. In November 2017, Kinetic also announced a joint venture with Norton, a legendary British motorcycle brand. Ajinkya Firodia-led venture of multi-brand superbikes has now added three more global bike brands.

The brands in question are FB Mondial, SWM and Hyosung. Among the three, Hyosung is not new to India. The South Korean brand already sells bikes in India. Hyosung had severed ties with DSK group in India earlier this year and now joined Motoroyale's umbrella.

Hyosung has also launched GT 250 RC and 650 Aquila Pro in India with brand reintroduction. Hyosung GT 250 RC is a full-faired sports bike and it is powered by a 249 cc, twin-cylinder fuel-injected and oil-cooled engine that produces 28bhp. The motorcycle has been priced at Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 650 Aquila Pro is a premium cruiser going up against Kawasaki Vulcan. Priced at Rs 5.55 lakh (ex-showroom), the 650 Aquila Pro draws power from a 647 cc, twin-cylinder liquid cooled engine that produces 74bhp.

FB Mondial and SWM

SWM and FB Mondial are both Italian heritage brands. SWM is known for the off-road focussed bikes and the model launched in India is the SuperDual. Priced at Rs 6.80 lakh for the base trim and Rs 7.30 lakh for the higher-spec model (ex-showroom), SWM SuperDual is powered by a 600cc, single-cylinder, four-valve DOHC, liquid-cooled motor that makes 57hp. Being an adventure tourer, the SuperDual goes up against Suzuki V-Strom 650XT and Kawasaki Versys 650.

SWM Motorcycles

FB Mondial is known for stylish looking hipster styled bikes. The company has launched FB Mondial HPS 300 which is styled as a blend of a cafe racer and scrambler. The HPS 300 is powered by a 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine producing 25hp. The motorcycle has been priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

In addition to the new bikes under the new brand, Motorcycle also launched MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR catering to the street naked category. The Brutale 800 RR offers the best power to weight ratio in the market, with 140bhp and it has been priced at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

From Norton's table, Motoroyale announced the 37 units limited edition Norton Commando and Dominator exclusively for India. The Commando 961 Sport MKII priced at Rs 20.99 lakh and Dominator priced at Rs 23.70 lakh (ex-showroom).